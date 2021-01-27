Aug. 4, 1939 - Jan. 20, 2021
Harry Lloyd Emmons passed away with his wife by his side on January 20th, 2021 as a result of a fall that happened in June 2020.
Harry had a larger-than-life personality, loving father, and man of integrity, was born on August 4, 1939 to Lloyd and Emma Emmons in Neptune, New Jersey¬. He was raised in Maryland and attended college at the University of Maryland. Harry then joined the U.S. Navy in 1958 where he proudly served on the UDT-12 team (Underwater Demolition Team) which later became known as the Navy Seals. Following his service, Harry came to Montana on a hunting trip and decided to call it home. It was here that his extraordinary work ethic and love for family took shape. He proudly raised his six children – Kimberly Repp (deceased), Christopher (Mary) Emmons, Jennifer Emmons, Patrick (Ika) Emmons, Meagan (Josh) Smith, and Emily Emmons, as well as his three stepchildren – Derek Jones, Carissa (Rylan) Stahly, and Denver Jones.
All of his life, Harry had an amazing talent for equestrian jumping and later passed his passion onto his sons. As a teenager, he had the privilege of riding for Boyce Nayler and won the U.S. Championship Hunter class at the Madison Square Gardens. When his competition days were over, Harry remained active in the equestrian community and served as President for the Montana Horse Association for several years. Harry also continued to raise horses and coach his sons through their own competitions. When he wasn't in the arena or working in his barn, you could be certain he was busy making sure his family was being taken care of – whether that was offering support, sharing a story or cracking a joke, you could count on him to warm your heart and leave a lasting impression.
There was no doubt that Harry was dedicated to hard work and providing for his family, even if that meant working multiple jobs. Anyone who had the pleasure of working with him would tell you how he made a positive impact on them and helped them to find the fun in each day. After 20 years working at U.S. West, he went to work with the Department of Revenue for 15 years. While there, Harry was asked to work on a special team to help build the state accounting system by the Department of Administration (SABHRS). After spending 7 years with that department, he transitioned to Fish Wildlife and Parks and worked for several more years before retiring and moving on to his next adventure.
On November 25, 2000, Harry married the love of his life and best friend Diana Arnold. They worked together to build their perfect home in Jefferson City and it was here that he was able to enjoy his retired life and spend some much needed time relaxing. For Harry, that meant spending time with his family, working on projects, fishing and taking care of his animals.
Harry is preceded in death by his parents, step-sister Ann Flynn, daughter Kimberly and granddaughter, Isabella.
...It's true on him we could always rely; but he's decided it's time for us to say goodbye. He gave us something by which to remember him when gone; “I've never had this much fun with my clothes on!”
A private family memorial service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30th The service will be live-streamed on the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook page for those who would like to attend virtually. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Harry.
