Harry Lloyd Emmons

There was no doubt that Harry was dedicated to hard work and providing for his family, even if that meant working multiple jobs. Anyone who had the pleasure of working with him would tell you how he made a positive impact on them and helped them to find the fun in each day. After 20 years working at U.S. West, he went to work with the Department of Revenue for 15 years. While there, Harry was asked to work on a special team to help build the state accounting system by the Department of Administration (SABHRS). After spending 7 years with that department, he transitioned to Fish Wildlife and Parks and worked for several more years before retiring and moving on to his next adventure.

On November 25, 2000, Harry married the love of his life and best friend Diana Arnold. They worked together to build their perfect home in Jefferson City and it was here that he was able to enjoy his retired life and spend some much needed time relaxing. For Harry, that meant spending time with his family, working on projects, fishing and taking care of his animals.

Harry is preceded in death by his parents, step-sister Ann Flynn, daughter Kimberly and granddaughter, Isabella.

...It's true on him we could always rely; but he's decided it's time for us to say goodbye. He gave us something by which to remember him when gone; “I've never had this much fun with my clothes on!”

A private family memorial service with military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 30th The service will be live-streamed on the Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home Facebook page for those who would like to attend virtually. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Harry.