Harrington, James

March 14, 1928 – Sept. 14, 2020

James (Jimmy) Harrington was born on March 14, 1928 in De Witt Iowa to Francis and George Harrington. He was born with an inquisitive mind that guided his live long experiences. At the age when most youngsters were playing with toys or going fishing, Jimmy was tearing an engine apart to see how it ran, building a go-cart, constructing ka power rocket or learning how to master the art of playing music on a variety of musical instruments. His surroundings provided him a workshop of aspects that would challenge his young mind.

Jimmy graduated from De Witt High School in Iowa at the age of 15 at which time he was playing saxophone professionally with a Dixieland band. He was also proficient at playing any woodwind instrument. By the age of 20 years he had organized a band (The Jimmy Harrington Trio) that performed on the West Coast and later in Montana. In Montana he organized a 14-piece big band where he played alongside many well-known artists such as Dinah Shore and Oscar Peterson.

His inquisitive nature drew him into 4 marriages the last being to Lois Harrington that lasted over 30 years. He bragged once that he was celebrating over 50 years of marriage…. but not to the same woman.