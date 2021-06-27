We have lost our father, our friend, and our role model.

Harold “Sonny” Anthony Pembroke passed away on June 16th, 2021, after battling cancer for the past several months. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, dad managed his illness with strength and grace, and spent as much time with his loved ones as possible. During his final days, he was surrounded by his family whom he loved more than anything else in the world.

Sonny was born to Arthur Winifred and Sally Ann Pembroke on December 2, 1934, in Miles City, Montana. He attended schools in Miles City and graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1952. Upon graduation he joined the MT National Guard and started his career as a painter. In 1956 dad volunteered for the draft and served 3 years in the U.S. Navy most of which was spent on the USS Fire Drake (AE14) in the Far East.

In 1958 he moved to Helena where he started attending Carroll college and working for Hanley Glass and Paint. While working in Helena he met the love of his life, Valora Fellows. They were married May 23, 1959. He was blessed with an immediate family of Elaine, Eric, and Michael Lasell, all of whom he loved and cherished. Sonny and Valora would also be blessed with 4 Children of their own: Art, Jim, Florence and Amy. In addition, they welcomed Jim and Kathy Garden as extended family in 1977.