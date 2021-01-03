Harold Jay Slocum, age 90, of Helena, passed away December 29, 2020.

Harold was born September 2, 1930 to Arthur and Hattie Gates Slocum in Mancelona, Michigan. He moved to Western Washington in 1936 and attended the Everett Public Schools. He graduated from Western Washington University in 1957 and taught school, both in Washington and the Helena Public Schools. He was a Driving Instructor for over 30 years.

In 1951, Harold married Loretta Deeter and they had two sons: Steven (Sylvia) and James (Wanda); four grandchildren: Mark, Mardi, Avrie, and Seth; and 10 great grandchildren.

Harold was active in his church and enjoyed gardening, woodcutting, and travel. Harold inspired us all in his courage and faith in God. He will be greatly missed.

A Graveside service is scheduled for 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at Forestvale Cemetery. Coffee and cookies will follow in the Social Hall of Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Harold.