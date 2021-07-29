July 20, 1947 - July 24, 2021

Harold James Miller Jr. “Jim, Jimmy” was born on July 20,1947 in Bozeman, MT to Harold James Miller Sr. and Virginia (Callentine) Miller.

After graduating from Whitehall High School in Whitehall Mt, Jimmy joined the Army. He served in the Vietnam War. After an injury and receiving a purple heart, he returned home to Montana. He married and had a family. He spent the remainder of his life living in Montana preferring the smaller town lifestyle.

Jimmy is proceeded in death by his father (Harold James Miller Sr.), his son (Robert). Both sets of grandparents Oscar & Evaline (Bennett)Callentine and Harold L & Sara (McGee) Miller. He also is preceded by numerous aunts and uncles and both brothers-in-law, Jim Armold and Frank Schimetz.

Jimmy is survived by his mom, Virginia (Callentine) Miller, his son Harold James Miller III “Jim” and granddaughter Mikayla, his daughter and son-in-law, Virginia “Jinney” and Neil Lombardi, and grandkids- Megan, Joe, and Callie. He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Armold and Leah Schimetz, and his only brother Sam Miller. There are also numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.