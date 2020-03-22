Hanson, Robert V. (Bob)

Robert V. (Bob) Hanson passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020, with his son and daughter by his side.

Bob was one of eight children born to George & Myrtle (Carlson) Hanson on April 3, 1927, in Mobridge, South Dakota. At the age of three, the Hanson family moved to Harlowton, MT. Bob received his education in Harlowton and was with the class of "46". He lived and worked in Harlowton until his mother was diagnosed with terminal cancer at which time he moved back home to help care for his mother and three younger siblings. After his mother's passing, he moved to Tacoma, WA where he worked for the Bank of Washington.

In September of 1954, he moved to Helena. It was in Helena that he met the love of his life, Betty L. Reynolds. They were married on November 13, 1955. Two years later, a daughter, Barb was born. Another two years later, a son, Brent was born. In 1975 Betty passed away. Bob retired from the department of natural resources in 1988 and enjoyed retirement for thirty-two years. He was active in his church, A.A.R.P, the Montana Power Retirees, his ceramics and crafts, the Helena Senior Center and the Sons of Norway.

