Hance, Sandra Kay

Sandra Kay Hance née McCullough, 70, of East Helena passed away July 6, 2020, surrounded by family.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, James Hance, her children Cody Powers and Andi Powers, and stepson Kevin Hance.
In lieu of flowers, make donations in her name to The Friendship Center and Florence Crittenton. No service will be held in accordance with her wishes.
