Hall, Erik C.

Erik Chapman Hall, 48, died on June 27, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado. Erik was born March 20, 1972 in Missoula, MT, the son of Robert Ennis (Bob) and Elizabeth Anne (Bette) Dennison Hall. Erik grew up in Helena and attended public schools. After receiving his GED, he attended Helena College of Technology studying Carpentry.

Erik became a father after the birth of his only daughter, Tesla Anne Hall. He married her mother, Tausha Lynn Smith (Broadbent), April 17, 1993. They later divorced. While living and working in Great Falls, MT, he met Alycia Michelle Manning. They moved to Denver, CO in 2005. They had 3 boys: Dylan Jeffrey Ronald; Riley Jordan; and JayKob Robert Hall. They married on Valentine’s Day 2012 in Denver.

Erik pursued a career as an Electrician, eventually obtaining his Journey man’s license. He worked on many commercial and residential projects. Recently, he gained a following of private clients who could rely on him to fix almost any electrical problem. Erik’s dream was to start his own company. “Hectic Electric!”

Erik was a funny guy! His laugh and sense of humor was infectious. He loved music, a good book, movies, cooking, animals and Montana. He was smart and soaked up information like a sponge. He was generous to many, especially those who were struggling with their daily lives. He was the working man’s advocate.