Hall, Erik C.

Erik Chapman Hall, 48, died on June 27, 2020 in Lakewood, Colorado. Erik was born March 20, 1972 in Missoula, MT, the son of Robert Ennis (Bob) and Elizabeth Anne (Bette) Dennison Hall. Erik grew up in Helena and attended public schools. After receiving his GED, he attended Helena College of Technology studying Carpentry.
Erik became a father after the birth of his only daughter, Tesla Anne Hall. He married her mother, Tausha Lynn Smith (Broadbent), April 17, 1993. They later divorced. While living and working in Great Falls, MT, he met Alycia Michelle Manning. They moved to Denver, CO in 2005. They had 3 boys: Dylan Jeffrey Ronald; Riley Jordan; and JayKob Robert Hall. They married on Valentine’s Day 2012 in Denver.
Erik pursued a career as an Electrician, eventually obtaining his Journey man’s license. He worked on many commercial and residential projects. Recently, he gained a following of private clients who could rely on him to fix almost any electrical problem. Erik’s dream was to start his own company. “Hectic Electric!”
Erik was a funny guy! His laugh and sense of humor was infectious. He loved music, a good book, movies, cooking, animals and Montana. He was smart and soaked up information like a sponge. He was generous to many, especially those who were struggling with their daily lives. He was the working man’s advocate.
There were the dark times that would steal Erik’s big heart, trample his self-confidence, scramble his beautiful mind, and shake the very ground he walked on. For 30 years, Erik fought the battle between mental health issues and substance abuse.
Erik leaves his wife, Alycia M. Hall; his children: Tesla, Dylan, Riley and JayKob Hall; his mother Bette Hall-Munger (Richard T. Munger); his father Bob Hall (Mary Pat Wilson); his brother, Jeffrey W. Hall (Penny Johnson); his Uncle Douglas A. Hall (Lisa); his Aunt Janet M. Severance (Doug); two step brothers, Pat & Randy Wilson; a step sister, Ronda M. Roope; several cousins and 4 grandchildren. Erik was predeceased by his step brother, Randy M. Munger, and his grandparents.
A Celebration of Life will take place later this summer.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lewis & Clark Humane Society, P O Box 4455, Helena, MT 59624, NAMI Montana, P O Box 1021, Helena, MT 59624, Whitian House, 1439 Estes Street, Lakewood, CO 80215 or a charity of your choice.
