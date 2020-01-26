Haefer, Dale Willard

Dale Willard Haefer passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020 in Edmonds, WA, surrounded by his family.
Dale was born in Great Falls, Montana to Ivy (Wright) and Willard J. Haefer on September 28, 1942. He was the youngest of three children and lived in Great Falls until he graduated high school in 1960. Dale was an honors student at Augustana College, where he studied European History, and also studied at the University of Stockholm, on scholarship. While there he and his friends embarked on some legendary adventures, including an impromptu 1,100 mile tour of Europe on both sides of the Iron Curtain in a battered old car bought for 700 kroner that was eventually impounded by the police.
Dale received a Master’s degree in European History from Northwestern University. Settling in Chicago, Dale worked as an executive producer for Encyclopedia Britannica’s film division. Following the birth of his two children, the family moved to Helena, Montana, where he worked as a program manager for Montana State’s Public Health Program and later founded the Helena Branch of a medical insurance processing company.
In 1990, Dale moved to the Seattle area and found himself circling back to the beginning of his career in teaching. He was a proud educator of History and Humanities at Franklin High School, Chair of the History Dept for Seattle Public Schools, and a passionate Union member. Following his retirement from teaching, he then moved to Lynnwood, Washington. Dale was always a voracious reader, never far away from his books, or his tablet reader. Dale also loved making and collecting pottery, having spent time at the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts in Helena. He was known for his broad knowledge of western history, his collection of folk art and masks from all over the globe, his love of his cats, and for being a staunch, unapologetic liberal.
Dale is survived by his daughters Indra (Black) and Maija (McKnight) and four grandchildren (McKenna, Zoe, Maren and Tallulah), brother Wayne Haefer, and partner Marilyn Cipriani. Dale was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Fay Marsh. At Dale’s request, there will be no service. Donations can be made the ACLU in lieu of flowers.
