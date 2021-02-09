Haden Michael Yamaguchi

Sept. 9, 2000 - Feb. 4, 2021

Haden “Guchi” Michael Yamaguchi, 20, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident February 4, 2021.

Haden was born September 9, 2000 to Michael Yamaguchi and Nicole Morgan in Denver, Colorado Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Helena, Montana where he lived and attended school at Kessler, East Gate and Helena High School.

During his life he enjoyed his music and aspired to be a rapper. He took great pride in his truck, he loved his family and cherished his friends, enjoyed dirt biking and most of all the farm and animals.

Our Haden loved his holidays, especially the fourth of July. He was a cannabis connoisseur and enjoyed life with friends and family. He had a charm, respect and empathy for all. He lived with his loving grandparents, Charles and Debra Morgan, of East Helena, who he confided with everything.