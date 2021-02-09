Haden Michael Yamaguchi

Sept. 9, 2000 - Feb. 4, 2021
Haden “Guchi” Michael Yamaguchi, 20, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident February 4, 2021.
Haden was born September 9, 2000 to Michael Yamaguchi and Nicole Morgan in Denver, Colorado Shortly after his birth, the family moved to Helena, Montana where he lived and attended school at Kessler, East Gate and Helena High School.
During his life he enjoyed his music and aspired to be a rapper. He took great pride in his truck, he loved his family and cherished his friends, enjoyed dirt biking and most of all the farm and animals.
Our Haden loved his holidays, especially the fourth of July. He was a cannabis connoisseur and enjoyed life with friends and family. He had a charm, respect and empathy for all. He lived with his loving grandparents, Charles and Debra Morgan, of East Helena, who he confided with everything.
He is survived by his father, Michael (Shauna) Yamaguchi; mother, Nicole Morgan (D.J. Poynter); great grandmother, Erma Grise; grandparents, Greg (Tina) Bassi, Greg (Becky) Yamaguchi, Charles (Debra) Morgan, step grandparents, Scott (Dorothy) Virag, Dale (Gina) Bloomquist, Siblings, Trystan, Akylia, Gage, Elvis, Quinn, Siena, Cruse and Bently all of Helena; aunt, Miko of Denver, girlfriend, Brylan Wolff and several other step uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.
You were, are and will always be my first dream come true, I love you, Son. Mom
At this time, we must come together, laugh and enjoy life for Haden. He would have wanted it that way.
Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, February 9th at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home, 3750 N. Montana Ave. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 10th at the funeral home. Private family burial will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery at a later date. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Haden.
