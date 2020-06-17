Haddon, Betty

July 24, 1937 – June 14, 2020
Betty Haddon, 82, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and soon to be great-grandmother, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on June 14, 2020, in Helena, Montana.
Betty was born July 24, 1937, and raised in Stevenson, Alabama. She attended the University of Alabama – Birmingham, where she received her diploma in Nursing. She met her husband, Sam, while on a student nurse exchange program in Houston, Texas.
Betty and Sam moved to Montana in 1962. Betty worked as a nurse throughout the years in hospitals, pediatrics, and oncology. During this time, she raised their three children and earned her B.S. in Nursing from the Montana State University School of Nursing. She spent the last years of her nursing career engaged in the work she most enjoyed; that of caring for cancer patients.
She was an active member of the Republican Women’s group in Missoula and participated in continuing education studies with the Oncology Nurses Society. Her interests included cooking, traveling, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her husband, Sam Haddon, her two daughters and son, and their spouses; Elizabeth and Rodney Alexander and their children Hannah Alexander, Rachel Minton (Jordon), and Haddon Alexander; Steven and Joanna Haddon and their son Jackson Haddon; Allison and Dan Conover and their children Haley Hough (Bryan) and Calen Conover; her sisters, Orpha Simmons and Ernestine Pace, her brother Gary Loyd (Linda), and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Ethel Loyd, and her infant granddaughter, Catherine Anne Haddon.
A public viewing will take place at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Retz Funeral Home, 315 E. 6th Ave. in Helena. Private family services will take place. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations be made to the St. Labre Indian School at www.stlabre.org. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Betty.
