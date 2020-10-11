Gwen Cumley

On the morning of September 22, 2020, Gwen passed peacefully into her heavenly home. She was 88 years old.

Gwen was born October 20, 1931, in Wolf Point, Montana. She was the second of three daughters born to Raymond and Opal Flightner.

Gwen attended kindergarten in Deer Lodge, then grades 1-12 in Darby, Montana. In 1953, she graduated from the University of Montana School of Business Administration in Missoula.

Gwen married Bill Cumley on Dec. 26, 1954, in Missoula, Montana. Their life together spanned many locations: Monterey, California; Fuerth, Germany; Pullman, Washington; Presidio, Texas; Grand Marais, Minnesota; Naperville, Illinois; and Helena, Montana. Wherever they lived, Gwen created a welcoming home and cultivated lasting friendships.

Gwen worked in various secretarial positions until 1959, when she made the transition to full-time homemaker. In her own words, “Being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother filled my life with purpose and contentment.”