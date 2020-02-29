Gruber, John Paul

On the morning of February 26, 2020 John passed away at the Eagles Manor in Helena, MT due to natural causes. John was 63 years old.
John was born in Helena, Montana to Donald (Bud) Gruber and Mary D. (DeeDee) Reardon Gruber.
John had many stories to tell from his occupations which included being a ranch hand and a truck driver. He made friends wherever he went. John loved the rodeo and was a long time member of the East Helena Rodeo Association.
John was preceded in death by his Parents, Brother Bill Gruber, Sisters Penny Gruber and Wendie Sumrell and Brother-in-law Jerry Ohs.
John is survived by Sisters Donna Ohs, Marilyn (Bob) Maphies, Patty (Laurie Vossler), Pam (Larry) Trettin, Brother Tim Gruber and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
John has been cremated and a memorial celebration will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the East Helena Rodeo Association, P. O. Box 458, East Helena, MT 59635 or to St. Ann’s Cemetery, P. O. Box 525, East Helena, MT 59635
