Gronneberg, James (Jim) A.

July 1, 1949 – Oct. 30, 2019

James (Jim) A. Gronneberg, 70, of Helena, died Oct. 30th after suffering a stroke. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, Feb. 8th at Our Redeemer’s Lutheran Church in Helena, MT.

Jim was born July 1, 1949 in Glasgow, MT to Rev. I.C. and Ruth Gronneberg. Jim grew up in Helena, until his senior year of high school, when his family moved to Harmony, MN. He attended Concordia College in Moorhead, MN and graduated from Mankato (MN) State University. He married the love of his life, Joanne McCauley, in Townsend, MT in 1974. While in Townsend, Jim worked at the John Deere dealership. He later owned a Subaru dealership in Nashua, and then spent 17 years traveling the U.S. northwest and Alaska as a District Service Manager for Subaru of America in Seattle. In 1995, Joanne and Jim moved to Helena, where Jim worked at two car dealerships and later at an automotive parts store.

Jim loved sailboat racing and in 1988, won first place in the San Juan 24 North American Championship. He was a great cook, an avid reader, a wonderful storyteller, truly a very kind man and above all, a great dad. Jim is survived by his three children, Michael of Helena, MT, Eric of Austin, TX, and Christine of Missoula, MT; his father, Cliff Gronneberg of Bozeman, MT; and five brothers and sisters, Krista Hammann of Chaska, MN, Paul Gronneberg of Burnsville, MN, Mary Chapman of Bozeman, MT, Mark Gronneberg of St. Charles, MO, and Ingrid Johnson of Nampa, ID. He is preceded in death by his wife, Joanne, and by his mother, Ruth.

