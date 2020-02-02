Griffith, Joane Sophie (Wohlgenant)

Joane Sophie (Wohlgenant) Griffith died on January 25th, 2020 of congestive heart failure with her stepdaughter JoAnn by her side. She was under hospice care at the Touchmark Facility in Helena, Montana where she had lived for the last 9 years.

Joane was born on December 30th, 1925, on a homestead in the Pine Hills outside of Miles City, Montana, the fourth of six girls born to Lawrence Wohlegnant and Mildred (Babcock) Wohlgenant. Joane helped with chores around the farm and attended a one-room schoolhouse for several years.

She graduated from Custer County Hight School in 1944 and went on to Montana State University in Bozeman where she earned degrees in home economics and education. She taught briefly at Sydney High School and then at the brand-new Helena High School from 1950-56.

After earning her master’s degree by attending classes in the summers, she served as a professor of teacher education at Oregon State University for 6 years and then moved to Washington State University in Pullman, Washington where she was Associate Professor of Home Economics education for 12 years.

