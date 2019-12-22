Glen E. Gribble passed away on Dec. 10, 2019. Glen was born in Butte, Montana on Feb. 27, 1931 to Irene and Tom Gribble.
Glen attended local schools and graduated from Butte High School in 1949. Following graduation, he was employed by the Montana Power Company until 1951 when he joined the Marine Corps.
Glen was deployed to Korea with D Company, 1st Engineer Battalion, 1st Marine Division. His tour lasted from June 1951 to July 1952. Following deployment, Glen was stationed at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii until his discharge in February 1954.
On June 1, 1953, Glen married his childhood pal, Delores Dallas, and they traveled through life together for over 60 years, until her death in 2013.
After his discharge from the Marine Corps, Glen returned to Montana. He was employed by Mountain Bell as an apprentice lineman. He served as a lineman in various western Montana towns but quickly became a manager. He retired in 1986 after a 32-year career, which spanned Mountain Bell’s transitions to US West and Qwest.
Glen and Delores had three children, Stephen, DeeAnn, and David, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
Glen was a great husband and father who taught his children the value of integrity and resiliency and the love of the outdoors. Family activity was his greatest pleasure, and there were many family adventures skiing, boating, camping, and hiking. One of his passions was his cabin on the Missouri River where, after a good day of work, he could be found on the river pulling a water skier, hiking with Delores, or sitting on the deck with a pipe, enjoying the sunset.
Time to “come on through.” We will miss you greatly, Dad and Grandpa. Semper Fi.
Cremation has taken place and there will be no formal service. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Glen.
