April 10, 1944 - November 23, 2021

Gregory J. Kneedler, 77 of Helena passed away of cancer on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at home surrounded by family and close friends. Greg was born April 10,1944 to John Clyde Kneedler and Patti Switzer Kneedler in Helena, Montana, the youngest of 3 children, he had an older sister, Patti Elizabeth “Betty” Byers of Minn. and a brother, David Clyde. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and his step-father Gilbert R. “Bert” Gibson. Born of pioneer families from the Madison Valley his great-grandfather came up from the Colorado gold fields to Virginia city in 1863. He was born and raised in Helena and graduated from Helena High School in 1962. His father died in June of 1961 and upon graduation his mother married a rancher from the Shields River Valley south of Clyde Park. He joined the Army in 1965, did Basic and Advanced training at Ft. Leonard Wood, MO. then deployed twice to S.E. Asia. First to Thailand working on the “Freedom Highway” East of Bangkok with the 809th Engr. Bn. of the 9th Log Command then to Viet Nam in Tay Ninh province with the 25th Division in the forward base camp at Dau Tieng. He was a convoy route truck driver hauling equipment and supplies. On occasion he would load a D7 dozen on his lowboy and follow artillery units around the area into various fire support bases, then dig bunkers for their Howitzers and other bunkers for personnel, ammo and fuel. He was honorably discharged as the TET Offensive of 1968 was beginning.

He married Margret Carol Shorten in 1970 and they lived in Boulder for eight years. They had a son, Chad William born in 1971 and a daughter, Minda Carole born in 1975. He loved his wife and children without measure and they had many memorable times with O-Mok-See and High School Rodeo. It seems his faithful wife, Carol, rarely got the credit she so richly deserved. In 1979-80 he took a course in Diesel Mechanics and then worked at Associated Foods in that capacity for 12 years. He also worked at Helena Sand & Gravel and drove commercial vehicle for Watkinshepard in every state in the union except 5. He operated heavy equipment at Mont. Tunnels Mining and also drove for Valley Sand & Gravel. He was in the Mont. National Guard for 18 years, some of which on flight status as an OH-58 Scout helicopter crew-chief. He was with the 3669th HEM for a time and retired in 1992. While in the National Guard he was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal. He enjoyed twenty years with East Valley Volunteer Fire Department and twelve years with L&C Search & Rescue. He was a charter member of Helena's Guardian Chapter of the Son's of the American Revolution.

Greg was blessed with two grandsons Xavier Bishop Kneedler-Shorten (Chad) and Cade Kristofer Kolar (Minda). He is survived by many friends including his close friend Susan Williams. The family of Gregory Kneedler would like to say a special thank you to both Susan Williams and the St. Peter's Cancer Center for all your kindness over the years.

Services will be held Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM at the Calvary Chapel in Helena, Montana.