June 24, 1932 - July 10, 2021

Grant Sparrow DeLude passed away peacefully on the morning of July 10, 2021. He had celebrated turning 89 just 2 weeks before.

Grant was born June 24, 1932 to Charles Theron and Grace DeLude in Anaconda, Montana. He was the oldest of three boys. Wayne, who is 4 years younger and Neal who was the youngest.

He graduated from Helena Public High School on June 1, 1950. He joined the Navy that same year and was stationed part of the time in San Diego and was deployed during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Navy in 1956, Grant opened Helena Motor Repair. He owned and operated the business until his retirement in 2014. He was well-known in the Helena community because of his electric motor repair skills.