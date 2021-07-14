June 24, 1932 - July 10, 2021
Grant Sparrow DeLude passed away peacefully on the morning of July 10, 2021. He had celebrated turning 89 just 2 weeks before.
Grant was born June 24, 1932 to Charles Theron and Grace DeLude in Anaconda, Montana. He was the oldest of three boys. Wayne, who is 4 years younger and Neal who was the youngest.
He graduated from Helena Public High School on June 1, 1950. He joined the Navy that same year and was stationed part of the time in San Diego and was deployed during the Korean War. Upon leaving the Navy in 1956, Grant opened Helena Motor Repair. He owned and operated the business until his retirement in 2014. He was well-known in the Helena community because of his electric motor repair skills.
He married Lilly (Red) Fellows Belgarde on August 30, 1968, in Helena, where they made their home. Three years later, they welcomed their first grandchild, who later became known as Bumpski. That began the adventure of grandparenting. On the weekends, his grandkids would sleep over and there are memories of root beer floats or ice cream and watching late night television. He loved the Tizers and accompanying his grandson and son-in-law on hunting trips. He made a yearly trip to Spokane with Red and the grandkids. In 1997, he took a memorable trip with his family to Atlanta to watch the Braves play baseball.
In his spare time he enjoyed 4-wheeling, hunting and fishing. He liked tinkering with his 1954 Jeep and collecting coins. He kept up-to-date by reading Montana Outdoors, American Rifleman and most importantly, his Sunday comics. Later in life, he spent evenings walking his cherished Yorkshire Terrier - Tazzie.
He is preceded in death by his wife Red, his brother Neal and both parents. He is survived by his daughter Lana (Jim), grandkids Chantal, Nick (Alice) and Andrea (Jeff), great grandkids Lindsay and A.J., his brother Wayne and many nieces and nephews.
The family will have a celebration of life gathering with refreshments at Anderson Stevenson Wilke Funeral Home on Saturday, July 17 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Military Honors being performed at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, have a slice of chocolate cake, raise a glass, watch a little baseball or make a donation to Tails as Old as Time or the Lewis & Clark Humane Society.
Special thanks to the staff at The Legacy Assisted Living and Beehive Homes of Helena.
Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Grant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.