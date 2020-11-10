Grace Elizabeth Gardiner

Much more adventurous than some might give her credit for, she and her second husband John packed it all up and moved abroad to San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico in the early 2000s where they lived for 3 years. Switching careers and lifestyles, it was the adventure of a lifetime. Ultimately though, her Montana home beckoned, and she returned in 2007.

Grace loved visiting her children and grandchildren, who loved her deeply in return. She loved all the opportunities she had to travel, often with her family. Still a devoted Oregon Ducks fan, she cherished her annual fall football games and would travel each year with her dearest friends to attend a game in person and cheer on the team. Together with her great friend and grandma partner in crime, she made annual trips to New York to take in the big city and to binge as many Broadway plays as two grannies could manage. It was always one of the true highlights of her later years.

Through it all, Grace discovered a true love and whole new family in the theater. It became one of the great passions of her lifetime. She was a cornerstone in the Grand Street Theater family for many years, performing on stage in dozens of shows and a supporting backstage for a great many more. The joy she brought to and found in return with her Grand Street family was something unique and truly special to her and I know you all will miss her as deeply as the rest of her family does.