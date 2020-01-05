Grace Eleanor Eggan left this life for the next life on December 26, 2019. She was born May 24, 1924, in Choteau, Montana, to Gertrude (Rowland) Stansberry and Orlo Stansberry and was the seventh of nine children in their family. She was raised in the Sun River area of Montana.
Grace married Kenneth Eugene Egan in 1945 after he returned from his duties as a solder in the 99th Artillery Corps of the U.S. Army during World War II serving in the North African and European campaigns. They had two children, Bambi Ann and Mark Edward.
As a young woman, Grace worked as a waitress in Helena's Placer Hotel, and after moving to Missoula spent decades working in nursing, employed by the NPBA Hospital (Railroad) which later became Community Hospital. After her first retirement in Missoula, she moved to Boise and later to Seattle to work in private duty nursing and as a personal assistant to professional clients. She permanently retired at the age of 86 after being injured in an accident.
She is remembered for her care and devotion by many people: standing suicide watch over a friend who lost a young son to cancer; caring for AIDS patients in Seattle; and taking on the chores of children of a parent needing to spend time with their young son who was losing his life to kidney failure. We honor her for her honesty, charity and concern for others. As her children, we were blessed by her example and her wisdom, discerning decades ahead of what science would define as preventative medicine.
Grade was preceded in death by her father and mother, brothers Clifford, Ward and Ralph Stansberry, and sisters Pearl Loomis, Ruth Steinbach, Hazel Smith/Lucas, Ethel Muzzana and son-in-law Archie Rankins.
She is survived by her brother Arnold Bill Stansberry, daughter Bambi Rankins, son Mark Eggan, and grandson Isaiah Rankins and by many nieces and nephews. At her distinct request, there will be no formal services. A memorial will be held at a future time. She desires that any memorials or remembrances be donated to children's charities. Her family also wishes to thank her physicians and the staff at Elkhorn REhab Facility in Clancy for their long-term care of her.
