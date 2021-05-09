Gordon Russell Hoven, 43, left us too soon on April 26th, 2021. Known to many as Gordo or Gordy, he never entered a room he didn't light up with his infectious laugh and witty sense of humor.

Gordy was born in Billings, MT on October 11th, 1977, to Gordon and Bette Hoven. It was clear early on that Gordon would forever be the life of any party, with his cheerful and entertaining personality always shining. Gordo took to water at an early age and his love of swimming continued later in life as he became captain of his high school swim team and coached the Helena Lions Swim Team. Throughout his life, some of his best memories were enjoyed at Flathead Lake or fishing Montana's brilliant streams and rivers.

Gordon graduated from Capital High School in 1996 and enrolled in the Helena College of Technology where he earned an Associate's degree in Network and System Administration. He applied that knowledge working for Industrial Automation in Three Forks and then as an IT professional for the state of Montana for 13 years, before accepting a Field Service Tech position for the Department of Homeland Security, where he currently served and enjoyed the relationships with his peers and customers alike.