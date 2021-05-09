Gordon Russell Hoven, 43, left us too soon on April 26th, 2021. Known to many as Gordo or Gordy, he never entered a room he didn't light up with his infectious laugh and witty sense of humor.
Gordy was born in Billings, MT on October 11th, 1977, to Gordon and Bette Hoven. It was clear early on that Gordon would forever be the life of any party, with his cheerful and entertaining personality always shining. Gordo took to water at an early age and his love of swimming continued later in life as he became captain of his high school swim team and coached the Helena Lions Swim Team. Throughout his life, some of his best memories were enjoyed at Flathead Lake or fishing Montana's brilliant streams and rivers.
Gordon graduated from Capital High School in 1996 and enrolled in the Helena College of Technology where he earned an Associate's degree in Network and System Administration. He applied that knowledge working for Industrial Automation in Three Forks and then as an IT professional for the state of Montana for 13 years, before accepting a Field Service Tech position for the Department of Homeland Security, where he currently served and enjoyed the relationships with his peers and customers alike.
Gordo loved to initiate discussion and debate. It didn't matter if it was politics, movies, or sports. What was different about him was the skillful and nuanced manner in which he led discussion, somehow succeeding in keeping conversations light-hearted and fun-loving no matter how polarizing or sensitive the subject matter. Few others possess that ability and clearly that is a talent we need more of today and one that we will dearly miss. Gordo was able to pull that off because he always led with compassion and empathy. He loved people and was community focused, and had genuine interest in their lives and paths. Gordy supported local musicians, artists, and of course all our wonderful brewers. He advocated for equal rights, labor movements and had a deep affection for Montana's public lands and wilderness. Gordy had recently purchased a new fly rod and was clearly excited to spend time on the waters he grew up loving. One way or another we feel like he's not done honing that skill.
Frequently described as the “funniest, sweetest person they know,” people always felt at ease in their own skin around him. He simply had a way of fostering positive energy and good vibes. Children and animals alike were drawn to him like a magnet. Gordon will be forever missed by numerous family and friends.
In addition to his parents Gordon E. and Bette, Gordon is mourned by his sister Erica and her partner Rob Kane, brother Patrick and his wife Becky (Eisendrath), Aunts June Sine and Janice Magee, Dee, Carolyn and Katie Tintinger, Uncles Dan Hoven, Wes Tintinger and John Sine, along with numerous cousins and countless friends. He was pre-deceased by his grandparents, Russell “Ting” & Jane (Ryan) Tintinger, Gordon & Madeline (Daly) Hoven and Aunts Renee Hoven, Barb (Barry) Hoven and Mary Hoven-Schulze.
Gordon passed away surrounded by his loving family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name via check or cash to the Helena Lions Swim Team, PO Box 936, Helena MT 59624. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.