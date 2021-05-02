Gordon J. Hage, 68 passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2021 from health complications over the past year with family by his side.
Gordon was born in Lewistown to John and Nina Hage on November 3, 1952. He was raised on a ranch in the Lewistown area with one brother and 3 sisters. He loved the ranch life, so many good memories of the years he spent there. He graduated from Fergus County High School and attended college at Montana State University. He graduated from the Montana Highway Patrol Academy in June 1976 to begin his career as a Highway Patrolman. Unfortunately, he was injured in June 1978 while driving to investigate an accident and his career as a State Trooper ended. Despite his injuries, he continued working with the State of Montana in Helena in various positions for the Department of Justice. He valued all the friendships made over the 25 years working for the State of Montana.
In the summer of 1976, he married Karen (Slezak) and 44 years of wonderful memories began. He was able to take Karen to many places through the conferences he attended for the State of Montana. Gordon and Karen had 6 canine companions throughout their married life which a forever bond was formed with each of them. The last few years were spent traveling in their camper. Gordon created a journal “Aspen Trail” after each trip which will be cherished.
Gordon had many adventures in living life to the fullest. He and his friend, Ward, looked forward to hunting every year for many seasons. He loved woodworking and created many beautiful gifts for family and friends. Gordon participated in sports with wheelchair racing and basketball. His love for sports ranged from watching local high school sporting events to watching his favorite football team, Green Bay Packers.
Gordon was preceded in death by his parents, John Hage and Nina Hage, sister Sherry Johnson, and father-in-law Sam Slezak. Jr.
Gordon is survived by his wife, Karen; his brother, Dave (Nettie) Hage; his sister Vickey (David) Johnson; and his sister Nancy (Steve) Mattheis. Also surviving Gordon are his mother-in-law, Mabel, sister-in-law, Arline (Craig); brothers-in-law: Dennis (Sheila), James (Julie), and Wayne (Michelle), and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Private services have been held. Memorials may be sent to the Montana Hope Project at P.O. 5927 Helena, MT 59604 or the Lewis and Clark Humane Society at 2112 E Custer Ave. Helena, MT 59602.
We would like to give special thanks and appreciation to St Peter's Home Health nurses for their wonderful care and to St Peter's Hospice for their support. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Gordon.
“Life is not a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty & well-preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside, totally worn out & proclaiming: “WOW WHAT A RIDE!”
