Gordon J. Hage, 68 passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2021 from health complications over the past year with family by his side.

Gordon was born in Lewistown to John and Nina Hage on November 3, 1952. He was raised on a ranch in the Lewistown area with one brother and 3 sisters. He loved the ranch life, so many good memories of the years he spent there. He graduated from Fergus County High School and attended college at Montana State University. He graduated from the Montana Highway Patrol Academy in June 1976 to begin his career as a Highway Patrolman. Unfortunately, he was injured in June 1978 while driving to investigate an accident and his career as a State Trooper ended. Despite his injuries, he continued working with the State of Montana in Helena in various positions for the Department of Justice. He valued all the friendships made over the 25 years working for the State of Montana.

In the summer of 1976, he married Karen (Slezak) and 44 years of wonderful memories began. He was able to take Karen to many places through the conferences he attended for the State of Montana. Gordon and Karen had 6 canine companions throughout their married life which a forever bond was formed with each of them. The last few years were spent traveling in their camper. Gordon created a journal “Aspen Trail” after each trip which will be cherished.