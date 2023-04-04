Dec. 10 1937 - March 8, 2023

HELENA - On March 8, 2023, Glenn Clifford Paul Bailey passed away peacefully at the VA hospital in Helena with many of his family at his side. Glenn lost a short battle with Parkinson's disease but lived a very full 85 years and will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.

Glenn was born December 10 1937, in Bismark, ND, to Frederick and Phyllis Bailey, he was the oldest of four siblings and was a great oldest brother. Glenn joined the Navy August 1955, at the age of 17 and while traveling by train to his next assignment on the west coast, met his future wife Sharon, traveling with her Mother. Sharon boarded the train near her home town of Big Timber also traveling to the west coast giving the new romance time to blossom. Glenn and Sharon were married in June 1958. Glenn attended naval school in Pensacola FL, for AVCM electronics graduating with honors at the top of his class, Glenn was offered a position with the Navy elite flying team "The Blue Angles" but declined due to the excessive amount of travel required. Glenn served 21 years in the Navy at many duty stations including five cruses on aircraft carriers. Birth places of Glenn and Sharon's three children are like a road map of Glenn's assignments, Fred in Pensacola FL, Randy in Okinawa Japan, and Kim in California, and many more places. Through Glenn's Navy career he received many awards and commendations also earning the distinction of being one of the youngest Naval Chief's to achieve the rank of E9 Master Chief. Glenn retired in August 1976, and moved to Helena to be near Sharon's family.

After settling in Helena, he decided he was not ready to fully retire, he went to work for Jerry's RV as a mechanic until they closed the doors. Next he was the building manager for Mountain View girl's home until they moved the home away from Helena. His final job was building manager for MHESAC until he finally decided he was ready to retire. He was a huge asset to each business and made long term friends from all.

Glenn's main passions in life were his family and horses. He was member of the ten mile buggy club and served as a Lewis & Clark parade marshal as well as always looking for the next parade or cowboy event to ride his horse in. Glenn with his friend Kevin restored a covered wagon using a tree cut down on Kevin's land and milled locally. They joined the Montana centennial wagon train starting in Bannack and ended in Helena for the Montana Centennial celebration. When not attending these events he would often join the Ten Mile Buggy club on one of their many trails rides around the mountains surrounding Helena. He was almost always accompanied by his favored cowboys, his grandsons Justin and Scott.

Glenn was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Phyllis; and brother, Wes. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; sisters: Janice (Tom), Nancy (Will); sisters-in-law: Robin (Tom), Judy; sons: Fred (Julie), Randy; daughter, Kim; grandsons: Justin (Khamsin), Scott (Kelsey); and five awesome great-grandkids: Addisyn, Dawson, Luke, Mylah, and Jake.

Celebration details will be posted later.

Please visit www.bigskycremations.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a favorite memory of Glenn.