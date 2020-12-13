October 24, 1938 - December 9, 2020
On December 9, 2020 Glenn Carter Barrows passed away peacefully at home in Helena with family at his side after a long illness.
He was born October 24, 1938 in Helena to John E. and Carolyn (Glenn) Barrows. During his childhood years in Helena he was active in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, and the youth programs at the First Presbyterian Church. He attended Broadwater Elementary School. In 1951 Glenn and his family moved to Glendive, when his father was promoted Chief Testboard Man with Mountain States Telephone and Telegraph. Glenn entered the eighth grade at Washington School. The next year he entered Dawson County High School.
During his school years in Glendive he continued his interest in Scouting and its Explorer program, achieving the rank of Eagle Scout and the honor of the Order of the Arrow. During his Scouting days he attended the 1954 Jamboree at Philmont, New Mexico, and the Boy Scout canoe camp near Ely, Minnesota. He was an enthusiastic thespian, taking roles in several high school plays. He attended Boys State in Dillon. He also was an avid hunter and trapper during those years, teaching himself taxidermy.
After graduating from Dawson County High School in 1956, Glenn attended the University of Montana for two years before enlisting in the U. S. Army, serving with the 5th M*A*S*H (Mobile Army Surgical Hospital) unit in Heidelberg, Germany. He completed his military service by serving in the Montana National Guard as a medic. He enjoyed his military service, and assembled a large scrapbook of his years in the Army. He returned to U of M and completed his Bachelors and Masters degrees in 1962 and 1966, respectively.
The first six years of his extensive teaching career were spent in Harlowton and Fort Benton as a history teacher, basketball coach, and principal. In 1968 he took a position as a counselor at Helena High School and advised thousands of students until his retirement in 1994. During this time, he helped many students navigate the college application process, directed others to vocational-technical education, and steered some toward military service. He was a caring listener who always advocated for his students while providing a calming presence and a non-judgemental demeanor.
It was also at Helena High School where Glenn found camaraderie and formed many of his lifelong friendships. He often reminisced about hunting and fishing trips, ice-fishing derbys, holiday parties, and the infamous “Choir Practice” Fridays. Some of the best times of his life were spent in and out of the classroom with his teaching buddies.
While teaching at Helena High School, he met Marjorie Hiner and they were married August 12, 1972. They had three sons, Nathan, Marshall, and Armon, and raised them in and around the Helena valley. Glenn was a great dad and husband who always made time for his family. Camping, fishing, hunting, and even playing “Star Wars” made for a happy and engaging childhood.
After his retirement from Helena High in 1994, Glenn did not stay idle for long. He chose to pursue his ambition to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN) by enrolling at the Helena Vo-Tech. Glenn returned to work and provided comfort and medical care to the residents of the Masonic Home of Montana and Big Sky Care Center for the next six years.
Finally retired for good, Glenn was able to fully enjoy his favorite pastimes, namely hunting, fishing, and gardening. He was a member of the Lewis and Clark Retired Educators Association, the American Legion, and the NRA. He was especially proud to march in the Color Guard alongside other veterans in parades across Montana, including East Helena and Ennis. Glenn and Marj also spent a good amount of time in their RV visiting their sons and their respective families all over the country.
Preceding him in death were his parents John and Carolyn Barrows. He is survived by his wife Marjorie, and sons Nathan (Michelle) of Jenison, Michigan; Marshall (Nora) of Vancouver, Washington; and Armon (Katie) of Medford, Oregon. Also surviving is his brother John (Roberta) Barrows, of Helena, his granddaughters (Laurel, Linnea, Cassidy, Darby), his nieces (Tracie McCrossin, Elizabeth Barrows), and his nephews (Todd Hiner, Travis Hiner).
Interment with military honors will be at the Montana State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Harrison followed by a celebration of life sometime in Summer 2021. In honor of Glenn, please support local educators, thank your medical providers, and do something kind for your neighbors. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer condolences or share a memory.
