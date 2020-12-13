Glenn Carter Barrows

The first six years of his extensive teaching career were spent in Harlowton and Fort Benton as a history teacher, basketball coach, and principal. In 1968 he took a position as a counselor at Helena High School and advised thousands of students until his retirement in 1994. During this time, he helped many students navigate the college application process, directed others to vocational-technical education, and steered some toward military service. He was a caring listener who always advocated for his students while providing a calming presence and a non-judgemental demeanor.

It was also at Helena High School where Glenn found camaraderie and formed many of his lifelong friendships. He often reminisced about hunting and fishing trips, ice-fishing derbys, holiday parties, and the infamous “Choir Practice” Fridays. Some of the best times of his life were spent in and out of the classroom with his teaching buddies.

While teaching at Helena High School, he met Marjorie Hiner and they were married August 12, 1972. They had three sons, Nathan, Marshall, and Armon, and raised them in and around the Helena valley. Glenn was a great dad and husband who always made time for his family. Camping, fishing, hunting, and even playing “Star Wars” made for a happy and engaging childhood.