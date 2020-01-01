Gleich, Pius

March 6, 1936 – Dec. 20, 2019
Pius Gleich, beloved husband, father and grandfather, 83 of East Helena passed away December 20, 2019.
Pius was born in Dodge, ND on March 6, 1936, the son of John & Mary Gleich. He attended school in Dodge through the 8th grade, at which time he then left school to help work the family farm. In 1958 he joined the Army and served in Fort Huachuca, AZ. He and the love of his life Kathleen Commes were married December 27, 1958. In 1961 Pius & Kate moved to Montana where they raised their family.
He joined the Helena Police Department in 1967 and retired as Captain in 1985. After Kate passed away in 2006, he met and married Sandra Jackson of East Helena on September 13th, 2008. They enjoyed 8 years of love and companionship until Sandi passed away in 2016.
Pius enjoyed camping (as early as February and late as October), playing cards, fishing and winters in Arizona after retirement.
Pius is survived by his two sons Robert (Sue) Gleich, David (Vickie) Gleich, his three daughters Barb (Bob) Kenison, Sandy (Ernie) Hughes and Sherri (Craig) Plummer, 17 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren all in the Helena area, his brother James (Dixie) Gleich and sister Frances Riedl.
Dad’s wish was to be remembers as a good husband and father. He nailed it!
Special thanks to Kim Trudgeon Kambic who took such good care of him the final 15 months of his life.
The Rosary will be prayed at 11:30 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2019, at S.S. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 120 W. Riggs St. in East Helena. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated following the Rosary at the church. The reception will follow the Mass in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will take place following the reception, at 3:00 p.m., at Montana State Veterans Cemetery, at Fort Harrison. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence or to share a memory of Pius.
