Glass, Idell Norraine Hubble Johnson

Nov. 5, 1923 – Feb. 25, 2020

She was born to David Earl Hubble and Margaret May Gibbs Hubble November 5, 1923 in Grant County- Boscobel, WI. One of her fondest memories as a child was running down their yard to the city walk where there were bushes of large blooming white and pink peonies, they smelled so sweet. Through her teen years she enjoyed spending time with her siblings Claire, Ada May, and Darleen. They worked their parent’s fields of melons, corn and vegetables in the summer. She especially enjoyed the house dances they would have at their cabin in the fall before moving back to town and in the spring time before moving back to their cabin. The music was always good, guitar, violin, harmonica, sometimes an accordion or banjo. As her childhood was coming to an end, Idell had one ultimate goal- to be a wife and mother. And that came true after she met Guy Johnson at her family’s fall house dance. After 2 years of courtship they were married and began their first year of marriage on a farm at Spring Green Wisconsin. Idell had her first child Margaret Rose on November 2, 1942. They called her Peggy. Later that year they moved to Platteville, Wisconsin, where her husband worked on another farm. They welcomed their 2nd daughter, Joan Norraine on November 25, 1943. A few years later they moved to Dubuque, IA so that Guy could take a job at the Packing Co., she gave birth to their first son David Clark on April 12, 1947. Idell enjoyed taking the kids to church and attending Sunday school. She loved her family and showed her devotion. She never took; she only gave. They welcomed their second son, Guy Jr. on October 9, 1954. A few years later Idell and Guy separated; she took the children and moved back to Boscobel, WI. There they attend church at St. Johns Lutheran. Idell later returned to Dubuque, IA where she met Donald Glass who became her 2nd husband. They welcomed 2 daughters to their family, Julie Ann born May 4, 1963 and Lisa Marie born December 3, 1964. Idell loved her children more than anything and they always came first. She moved to Maquoketa, IA with her two daughters and enjoyed raising them near her family and friends. Later they moved back to Dubuque, IA where Idell was a member of the Foster Grandparent Program for 7 years. She loved working with children and especially enjoyed reading to them. In 1996 Idell moved to Helena, Montana with her daughter Lisa and grand-daughter Amanda to live with her daughter Julie. There in Montana she enjoyed attending church at St. John’s Lutheran, reading daily, solving crossword puzzles, watching Wheel of Fortune, feeding the birds, and spending time with her family. She loved them dearly. She had a heart of gold and never took a day for granted, as she would say, “God gave me one more day”.