Gladys Irene Cotton Reiman

Following Charles' death in 1990, Gladys came to Helena to be near to son Vic and his wife Joan. Gladys was preceded in death by husband Charles and daughter Barbara; and also by sisters Ruby Kurtz and Mary Alice Hornecker; and brothers George Wayne Cotton, William “Jay” Cotton, and Charles Cotton. She is survived by son Vic and daughter-in-law Joan, by sister Jeannie Kennish, and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Gladys will be remembered for her brilliant mind and sharp memory and for her adventurous spirit: In her mid-50s she drove solo to New Orleans and back, sleeping in the back of her Datsun station wagon. She will also be remembered for her kindness and for stoically enduring the slings and arrows of advancing age. May she rest in peace.

Vic and Joan Reiman wish to thank the management and staff of Touchmark, also Pureview Clinic—especially Dr. Heather McRee, and all the folks at Rocky Mountain Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Friendship Center in Helena or to your local food bank.

She has been cremated and scattered.