Aug. 25, 1922 - Nov. 30, 2020
Gladys Irene Cotton Reiman, 98, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 after contracting the corona virus.
Gladys was born August 25, 1922 in Holt County, northwest Missouri, to George Cotton and Hazel Anno Cotton. She graduated from high school at age 14 and at 19 she taught in a one-room schoolhouse in Holt County. During World War II, seeking broader horizons, she moved to Chicago where she worked for several years as support staff on the Manhattan Project which built the first atomic bomb.
Gladys married Charles R. Reiman in Columbia, Missouri on July 30, 1948. Two years later, the young couple moved to a 40 acre farm in the Ozarks of southeast Missouri, where Charles taught high school and farmed. During their time in the Ozarks, two “hillbilly” children were born: Barbara and Victor “Vic.” Yearning to breathe Western air, the Reiman family relocated to Great Falls, Montana in 1957, where Gladys taught junior high school French and English, and Charles taught high school history.
Gladys and Charles retired in 1978 and moved near Stevensville in the Bitterroot Valley where, for a time, they grew blue spruce trees commercially, which were sold to big landscaping outfits. In the Bitterroot, Gladys was known for her beautiful flower garden and for a stupendous asparagus patch.
Following Charles' death in 1990, Gladys came to Helena to be near to son Vic and his wife Joan. Gladys was preceded in death by husband Charles and daughter Barbara; and also by sisters Ruby Kurtz and Mary Alice Hornecker; and brothers George Wayne Cotton, William “Jay” Cotton, and Charles Cotton. She is survived by son Vic and daughter-in-law Joan, by sister Jeannie Kennish, and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Gladys will be remembered for her brilliant mind and sharp memory and for her adventurous spirit: In her mid-50s she drove solo to New Orleans and back, sleeping in the back of her Datsun station wagon. She will also be remembered for her kindness and for stoically enduring the slings and arrows of advancing age. May she rest in peace.
Vic and Joan Reiman wish to thank the management and staff of Touchmark, also Pureview Clinic—especially Dr. Heather McRee, and all the folks at Rocky Mountain Care Center. No services are planned at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Friendship Center in Helena or to your local food bank.
She has been cremated and scattered.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.