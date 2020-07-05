Giuffre, Leonard (Jeff)

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Leonard (Jeff) Giuffre, 78, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his home in Townsend, Montana.

Jeff was born at Camp Forrest Tennessee on June 19, 1942 to Colonel Matthew R.J. Giuffre and Thelma Lanning.

He is survived by his partner Margaret Ditch of Townsend, MT, children Matthew V. Giuffre of Townsend, MT, Jennifer K. Giuffre-Ehrhardt (Mike) of Switzerland, four grandchildren Jessica, Sadie, Maya, Matthew and three sisters Lorraine Blythe (Ed) of Santa Clara, CA, Regina Giuffre or Prosper, TX and Patricia Woitte (Mike) of Soquel, CA. Also, many nieces and nephews and extended family.

He was predeceased by his wife Roberta (Katie) Reidy-Giuffre and grandson Terrick L. Johnson.

Memorial and graveside services for those wanting to pay respects will be performed at Fort Harrison Veterans Cemetery in Helena Montana on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Please visit www.aswfuneralhome.com to offer a condolence to the family or to share a memory of Jeff.

