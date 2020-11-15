Geraldine (Geri) Matteucci, 88, passed away in the early morning hours of November 6, 2020, after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

This wonderful, sweet woman was born August 1, 1932, to Florence and Thomas Demmons. Geri was the last of five children who lived and attended grade school at the one room schoolhouse at Divide. She moved to Butte for high school, living with her sister, Edith. She graduated in 1950.

It was at Butte High where she met her sweetheart, Jim Matteucci. They were married at St. Helena Church in Meaderville on July 19, 1953, and were married 65 years. Geri's life was a full one, raising her three children and working a variety of part time jobs, including bookkeeping at Consolidated Freight, Ossellos and Security Bank. Her longest and most enjoyed job was waitressing and cooking at the Bonanza Freeze with many good friends.

Geri loved playing bridge, playing piano and organ for many years at the IC Church, bowling, gardening, volunteering at the Lady of the Rockies, cross country skiing, community concerts, reading, yoga, cross word puzzles, traveling with her sisters and Jim, and spending time with all of her family.