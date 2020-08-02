Gerald Kenneth Clay
Gerald (Jerry) Kenneth Clay, (89), of Helena, passed away on February 5, 2020.
Military Funeral Honors will be held at Fort Harrison on Friday, August 7, at 11:00 AM.
A private Memorial Service for family and close friends will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 8 at New Life Lutheran Church. A Celebration of Jerry’s Life will follow with a luncheon at the Lewis & Clark County Fairgrounds in Shelter 2 starting around 1:30 PM.
Jerry was born in Tomah, WI to Kenneth and Mable Clay on November 7, 1930. He was a four-sport athlete as well as Homecoming King and Class President. Jerry entered the National Guard immediately following high school and went on to serve in the United States Marine Corps in the Korean War where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. After the war, he returned to Wisconsin and became a State Trooper for 17 years. During this time, he married Dianne Wallace from Hudson, WI and together they had three children, Jeffrey, Susan, and Karen. After retiring from the Wisconsin Patrol, Jerry started a job with the Federal Department of Transportation. Jerry met his second wife Marlene Young, while he was in the hospital for back surgery. Marlene and Jerry were married January 24, 1970 and they had two more children, Steven and Julie. In 1978, Jerry moved his family to Helena, MT for a promotion within the Federal Highway Safety Administration where he worked until he retired in 1994. Jerry was an avid sportsman, taking full advantage of the Montana mountains and streams. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp with family and friends. He once said he did not need to be in church because he was closest to God when he was in the mountains. Jerry also loved football. He was a devoted Green Bay Packer fan, proud Packer stockholder, and spent many Sundays coaching from his recliner.
Jerry is preceded in death by his mother and father, Kenneth and Mable Clay, brother and sister in law, Richard and Irene Clay, nephew, Timothy Clay, and first wife, Dianne Wallace.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 50 years, Marlene Clay, Children, Jeffrey (Melanie) Clay, Susan Manning, Karen Yde (Tom Rohan), Steven (Angela) Clay, and Julie Clay. Grandchildren, Rebecca (Chad) Donnay, Daniel (Nicole) Yde, Megan Clay, Connor, Arilyn, and Jocelyn Clay. Great-Grandchildren, Braylee and Jaxton Donnay, Jameson and Charleigh Yde. Nieces and Nephews, Geri (Ron) Hopper, Michael (Kathy) Clay, Teri (Randy) Peterson, Ron (Janice) Clay, Geanelle Nelson.
