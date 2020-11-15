Georgiana Uptmore Morgan was born December 18, 1923 to George Uptmor and Aurora LaBarre at St. Clare Hospital in Fort Benton, Montana. Her birth followed that of her brother, Merlin and her sister, Bernadine. She passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020.

She attended grade and high school in Fort Benton, graduating in 1942. She went to work in Fort Benton with the County Extension Office then moved to Helena where she worked for the Department of Public Health. She met the love of her life, Roland O Morgan (RO), who was stationed at Fort Harrison, Helena, Montana with the First Special Service Force (FSSF). They were married on the same day as her sister Bernadine and Ralph Randall on November 22, 1945 in Fort Benton. Both couples made their home in Helena.

She and RO raised their 6 children in Helena MT and she worked at the Veteran's Administration until her retirement in 1975.

They enjoyed traveling to many of the FSSF reunions in the US and Canada. They both attended college at Northern Montana in Havre, MT following RO's retirement from Asarco.

They traveled extensively to Hong Kong, Japan and Hawaii together. She lost her husband from a heart attack on November 3, 1981 while they were attending college in Havre.