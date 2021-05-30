George Mahlon Schiller

Smiling George, 72, left this world peacefully on May 22, 2021, from the comfort of his easy chair. George was born in 1948 in Helena to George and Shirley Schiller. He attended grade school in East Helena and later graduated from Helena High Class of 1966. His childhood adventures included square dancing lessons, hunting with his Dad, Boy Scouts, working on cars, and general mischief. He spent his early years and college breaks working at the family business, Schiller's Standard Service Station.

George married his high school sweetheart, Donna Tursich on September 2, 1967, shortly after, they headed to Havre for George to finish schooling at Northern Montana College. He graduated in 1971 with certificates in Vocational Education, Diesel and Automotive Mechanics. While in Havre they had daughters Vicki and Tara.

After graduation George and Donna returned to East Helena where he started working at the American Chemet. He later moved on to Ashgrove Cement, where he worked from 1978 to 2014. During his tenure at Ashgrove, he was an avid union member and served in all leadership roles, including holding the Union President position for nine years. He lived in East Helena most of his life until 1995, when he and Donna moved to Montana City.