George Mahlon Schiller

Smiling George, 72, left this world peacefully on May 22, 2021, from the comfort of his easy chair. George was born in 1948 in Helena to George and Shirley Schiller. He attended grade school in East Helena and later graduated from Helena High Class of 1966. His childhood adventures included square dancing lessons, hunting with his Dad, Boy Scouts, working on cars, and general mischief. He spent his early years and college breaks working at the family business, Schiller's Standard Service Station.
George married his high school sweetheart, Donna Tursich on September 2, 1967, shortly after, they headed to Havre for George to finish schooling at Northern Montana College. He graduated in 1971 with certificates in Vocational Education, Diesel and Automotive Mechanics. While in Havre they had daughters Vicki and Tara.
After graduation George and Donna returned to East Helena where he started working at the American Chemet. He later moved on to Ashgrove Cement, where he worked from 1978 to 2014. During his tenure at Ashgrove, he was an avid union member and served in all leadership roles, including holding the Union President position for nine years. He lived in East Helena most of his life until 1995, when he and Donna moved to Montana City.
George was involved in many community programs throughout his lifetime. He served in the East Helena Jaycees for 13 years, receiving the National Lifetime honor of being a Jaycee Senator. His biggest claim to fame as a Jaycee was orchestrating The Jaycee Haunted House from planning, designing and building it to wearing the Chewbaca costume. He served the City of East Helena as a Volunteer Fireman from 1978 to 1995. Later he moved to Montana City, where he joined the fire department and served as a Montana City Volunteer Fireman another 20 years. In 2009 he received the East Helena Education Foundation Alumni Award. George was a founding father of the Prickly Pear Sportsman Association, serving in many leadership roles and holding various officer positions. Most recently he was serving on the Board of Directors and had become a patriarch of the association. He always took the lead role in collecting gifts for the annual Christmas party; this was just one reflection of George's great nature and generous heart.
George enjoyed hunting, tinkering on projects, crossword and Sudoku puzzles, and was an avid reader with a wealth of trivia knowledge. Mostly though, his passion was dickering for a good deal which he rarely passed up, evident by his accumulated “treasures” he has left behind for us.
George will be remembered for his infectious smile, witty humor, and amazing story-telling abilities.
Preceded in death by his parents George and Shirley Schiller and sister, Sandra Cory.
He is survived by his wife, Donna of 53 years, daughters Vicki (Rob) Long, and Tara (Troy) Haynes. His grandchildren Brodie, Dallas and Makenzi Long; Jackson and Georgia Haynes. Brother Gary (Jean) Schiller. Niece Nikki Cory and nephews, Lee Cory and Tyler Schiller.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in George's memory to the Prickly Pear Sportsman Association @ PO Box 5025, Helena, MT 59604 or the Montana City Fire Department or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Montana City Fire Department @ 1192 Highway 282, MT City 59634 on June 12, 2021 starting at 3:00 p.m. Come ready to share your favorite story about George.
A thank you to Simple Cremation for their services during our time of need.
