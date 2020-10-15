George and Patricia Taylor

George John Taylor

April 20, 1942 - Sept. 24, 2020

Patricia Carol (Patrick) Taylor

Nov. 20, 1943 - Aug. 11, 2018

Pudge worked on the railroad as a Gandy Dancer during the summer months and after graduation. He then worked on the Patrick family farm for a short time before marrying the boss's daughter on June 23, 1962 in Malta. They were blessed with a son in 1963 and a daughter in 1964 and then moved their small family to Libby. They were then blessed with another son in 1968. He had many jobs at the saw mill in Libby and eventually became a machinist. They bought land and proceeded to build their dream home. After leaving Libby, they lived in Laurel for a short time and then moved to Helena where he was a machinist. He then changed occupations and started a new job at BMC Truss. He worked there until his 62nd birthday and retired on THAT day. He spent the rest of his days taking walks twice a day, feeding the squirrels, enjoying the deer, and taking pride in caring for his yard. His long time neighbor, Howard Heffelfinger, was a good friend that he visited and had many lunches with.