Genevieve Ellen Morgan

For all of us in the extended Morgan family, Mom was a counselor, confidant and coach. She was always present, listening and offering her wise counsel and support. She loved unconditionally and was most concerned with the comfort and well-being of others. She taught us kindness and compassion, and always looked for the best in everyone. She loved her family and friends deeply and reached out to others and welcomed them into her heart and home. She was particularly fond of her second family at the Parrot Confectionary, where she for many years almost daily had her cup of coffee and a chocolate wedge. She knew all the staff personally, and they treated her like royalty, referring to her as “Miss Gen.” She also shared a special relationship and kinship with her longtime housekeeper and friend Tim Furshong, who she referred to as her second son.