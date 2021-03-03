Gayle Irene Nordahl Schell Howard

March 29, 1943 - Feb. 25, 2021

On the 25th of February 2021, Gayle Howard passed away from complications of dementia at the age of 77. Born on March 29, 1943 in Helena, Montana, she was the 4th of five children born to Guy and Neva (Rowton) Nordahl. Guy and Neva later divorced, and Guy married May Zeisman which added 2 more siblings to the family.

Mom married Raymond Schell in October of 1958 and they were blessed with 8 children. Although they later divorced, they remained friends and enjoyed holidays and family gatherings together.

Mom married James (Jim) Howard on April 15, 2008. They enjoyed traveling to gun shows and quilt shops. She was very active her entire life. As a young adult she was baptized, and her Christian faith shined through as she truly enjoyed helping others. Her love for baking was a gift she shared with family, friends, church and anyone in need. She sewed matching outfits for us when we were young, taught us how to sew, and enjoyed making quilts, pillows and hats for family, friends and charities.