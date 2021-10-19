Passed away peacefully on the evening of October 3, 2021 with his Significant Other Half of 36 years and 2 of his 3 daughters, Nancy White and Julie Ferrell by his side. He is survived by Wilma Conway of 36 years, his daughter Nancy White and her children RaeLynn (Rory) Noel and Ashling, Joshua Schlicht and Caitlyn Schlicht, daughter Julie (Doug)Ferrell and their children Rachel and Traton Ferrell and daughter Amanda (Abbie) Mead. His two sisters Sandy (Robert) Finkbiner and family and Betty (John) Murphy and family. He was loved by his family and many many friends. The family would like to extend their many thanks to those at St Pete's Palliative Care, St Pete's Hospice and all the friends and neighbors and family.
Gary Syljuberget
