 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gary Syljuberget
0 comments

Gary Syljuberget

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Passed away peacefully on the evening of October 3, 2021 with his Significant Other Half of 36 years and 2 of his 3 daughters, Nancy White and Julie Ferrell by his side. He is survived by Wilma Conway of 36 years, his daughter Nancy White and her children RaeLynn (Rory) Noel and Ashling, Joshua Schlicht and Caitlyn Schlicht, daughter Julie (Doug)Ferrell and their children Rachel and Traton Ferrell and daughter Amanda (Abbie) Mead. His two sisters Sandy (Robert) Finkbiner and family and Betty (John) Murphy and family. He was loved by his family and many many friends. The family would like to extend their many thanks to those at St Pete's Palliative Care, St Pete's Hospice and all the friends and neighbors and family.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News