Gary Joseph Schildt

June 5, 1938 - March 16, 2021

Gary was born in Helena and raised on the Blackfeet Reservation by his Grandparents. At a young age he showed a proclivity for art, and was known not only for his proficiency in watercolors and oils, but also for his sculptors. He was a Founding Member of The Northwest Rendezvous Group. Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Watts of Lakeview, Oregon; daughters Robin Schildt of Great Falls and Jody Juneau of Artesia, New Mexico, sons Eric of Anchorage, Robert of Plush, Oregon, and Hunter of Portland.