Gary Joseph Schildt
Gary Joseph Schildt

June 5, 1938 - March 16, 2021

Gary was born in Helena and raised on the Blackfeet Reservation by his Grandparents. At a young age he showed a proclivity for art, and was known not only for his proficiency in watercolors and oils, but also for his sculptors. He was a Founding Member of The Northwest Rendezvous Group. Gary is survived by his wife, Sandra K. Watts of Lakeview, Oregon; daughters Robin Schildt of Great Falls and Jody Juneau of Artesia, New Mexico, sons Eric of Anchorage, Robert of Plush, Oregon, and Hunter of Portland.

Cremation has taken place and services in Lakeview and Browning will be announced at a later date.

