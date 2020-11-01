Garry John Peterson, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020.

He was born on June 9th, 1938, in Mankato MN, to Hjalmer and Leona Peterson. He grew up in Cottonwood Minnesota where he spent his adolescence years. Later Garry went on to join the United States Army where he served for two years. Eventually he found his way to Helena, Montana and met the love of his life Louise. He worked as a Brick Layer for many years and continued on to have four beautiful children.

Garry was a generous, caring man who was always thinking of others. He spread love and kindness until the day he passed. Garry was an avid fisherman, hunter, and overall an outdoors man. When he wasn't outdoors you could always count on finding him drinking a cup of coffee and watching the game (football/baseball).

He is survived by his brother Jack; a son Steve (Lindy) Peterson, his daughters Kathy (John) Burt and Kari (Tom) Geesling, his nine Grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, one great great grandchild and many close friends. Garry is preceded in death by his parents (Hjalmer and Leona), Wife (Louise), and beloved son (Brian). “We would rather be away from the body and at home with the Lord” - 2 Corinthians 5:8-

Private family services have taken place. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Garry.