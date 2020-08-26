Garrett, Nancy Ann McKenzie

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nancy Ann McKenzie Garrett was born June 3, 1942 to Laura Ruppert McKenzie and Edwin McKenzie, Whitefish, MT.

Ed had built Bay Point Resort on Whitefish Lake (way before condos). Nancy and her sisters; Faye, Sue and Kona helped with renting cabins, horse rides and lake tours on “Ranger” the boat Ed built. The family also owned “Bay Point Drive In Theatre and Grill”.

She graduated in Whitefish in 1960, married Robert Garrett and then came Valli and Curtis all at an early age. Nancy and Bob divorced in 1982.

Nancy was a Montana woman who owned her own renovating/decorating business and sold real estate for 51 years, and was in sales of one sort or another her adult life.

She was well-educated and well-read, and had taught writing and real estate classes.

Nancy had written for many years, had articles published, and wrote stories & books. She was proud of her 2 published adventure novels “Bigfoot” and “Bigfoot Returns”.

Nancy volunteered for many events, sang in choirs and excelled at whistling.

She traveled extensively buying and selling, visiting family, making many well-loved friends along the way. She loved big family events and dinners regularly.