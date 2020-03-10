Gans, Joe Freeman

Sept. 7, 1920 – Feb. 22, 2020
Joe Freeman Gans passed away on Saturday, February 22, in Helena, Montana. Earlier that day friends and family had gathered around him with cake, candles, and ice cream to celebrate his 100th birthday six-months early.
Born on September 7, 1920, in Helena to David Samuel Gans and Gladys Freeman Gans, Joe was a remarkable man, known for his joyous energy, his love of friendship and conversation, his unfailingly warm and generous spirit, and his passionate interest in the arts.
Raised in the Christian Science church in Helena, Joe believed in celebrating the good and minimizing the negative, and he inspired many others by his example.
As one nephew said, “He had such a delightful gusto for the good things in the world and the people he cared about. He had a wonderful gift for making you feel natural and at ease with the moment, perhaps because he was that way himself.”
Joe attended Hawthorne grade school and graduated in 1938 from Helena High as co-valedictorian. He attended Montana State University, Missoula, where he graduated with a degree in economics in 1943. He was a member of Theta Chi.
During World War II, Joe joined the U.S. Navy and served on the battleship U.S.S. Washington, first as a control officer for 5-inch guns and then as aide to the executive officer, leaving the service as a Lieutenant Junior Grade. Joe spent the years 1943-1945 in the Pacific, where the U.S.S. Washington engaged in many of the theater’s major battles, including the capture of the Marshall Islands, Guam, and the Marianas as well as the liberation of the Philippines.
Joe earned an MBA from Stanford University in 1948. That same year, he married Margaret Anne Regan, also of Helena. Joe worked for Macy’s San Francisco in the executive training program until 1950, when he was recruited to be fashion merchandiser for Fligelman’s, Helena’s leading department store.
In 1961, Joe was transferred to California after Fligelman’s was purchased by the department store chain J. M. McDonald Co. The Gans family (now with son Richard and daughter Elizabeth) settled in Woodside on the San Francisco Peninsula. Joe initially served as J. M. McDonald’s west coast merchandise manager and ultimately became vice president, overseeing fashion merchandising for all of J. M. McDonald’s 100+ stores.
Joe’s passion for the arts started at an early age; family scrapbooks contain skilled drawings done at age nine. In high school he started painting in oils and was an actor in the Helena High drama group. Throughout the 1950s-1970s, he took painting and ceramics classes and attended as much theater as possible during buying trips to New York, seeing among others over a dozen productions of his favorite, “Three Penny Opera.”
At the age of 62, Joe retired and settled on San Francisco’s Telegraph Hill, just blocks from where he, Margaret, and son Richard had lived in 1948-1949. Both he and Margaret became nearly full-time artists at City College of San Francisco’s Fort Mason campus.
Joe studied ceramic sculpture, life drawing, painting, and printmaking, while Margaret became an accomplished weaver. Joe, with his love of fashion and “the new,” wore skinny jeans and Banana Republic jackets well into his 90s as he walked the hills of San Francisco going to and from classes.
Starting in 1982, Joe and Margaret returned to Helena for the summers and were a constant presence at Helena cultural events. Joe became deeply involved in Helena’s arts community. He turned bowls and painted hand-built vessels at the Archie Bray Foundation for more than thirty years. He served on the Bray’s board of directors, earning the Bray’s Meloy Stevenson Award of Distinction.
Drawing on his merchandising background, he helped the Holter Museum of Art develop its museum store. In 2016, the Myrna Loy Center’s Jailhouse Gallery hosted an exhibition of Joe’s art work, ranging from etchings to watercolors, acrylic paintings to ceramic sculpture.
Joe followed current events avidly. He watched cable news constantly, CNN and MSNBC, and was always eager to discuss politics, write to his representatives, and suggest to friends that they run for office.
Joe appreciated his family’s Montana pioneer history. Joe’s maternal great-grandparents, Martha and Joshua “Pony” Ricker, arrived in Helena from Kansas in the summer of 1865 and went on to locate and develop the IXL Mine and Mill in Unionville and ranches in the Madison Valley.
Joe’s paternal grandfather, Joseph Gans, also arrived in Helena in 1865, from Bohemia, as did his great-uncle Louis Gans a few years later. While Louis started Gans & Klein, a men’s clothing business, Joseph oversaw the expansion of family ranching operations in Montana, Wyoming, Nebraska, and Colorado.
Joe’s paternal grandmother, Fredericka Kaufman Gans, was the sister of Louis Kaufman, another prominent Jewish rancher in Helena. In 1886-87, Kaufman received a postcard that cowhand Charlie Russell painted to describe the condition of Kaufman’s herd during that terrible winter. “Waiting for a Chinook (Last of the 5,000)” was published widely in national newspapers at the time and helped launch Russell’s painting career; it now is displayed at the Montana Historical Society.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Gans. He is survived by son Richard Gans, Santa Rosa, CA; daughter Liz Gans and son-in-law Rick Newby, Helena; niece Margaret Regan, Helena; grandnephew Sam Dorsi, Sam’s wife Kelly Dorsi, and son Tom Dorsi, Helena; and grandnephew Max Dorsi, Helena; many other nieces and nephews; life-long friends Sue Bennett, Helena and Jim Bogan, Portland, Oregon; and many good friends in Helena, San Francisco, and Sonoma, California.
Joe’s family thanks Son Heaven’s Hazel Noonan and her dedicated staff who cared for Joe with great love and exceptional professionalism, and Frontier Hospice staff who provided inspired care and comfort during Joe’s final week at Son Heaven.
The family will hold a celebration of Joe’s life later in the spring. For those wishing to give a memorial, please consider donations to Becoming Independent, Santa Rosa, California (a nonprofit supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities), or to the Archie Bray Foundation for the Ceramic Arts, Helena.
Deceased's funeral arrangements The family will hold a celebration of Joe’s life later in the spring.
