Gans, Joe Freeman

Sept. 7, 1920 – Feb. 22, 2020

Joe Freeman Gans passed away on Saturday, February 22, in Helena, Montana. Earlier that day friends and family had gathered around him with cake, candles, and ice cream to celebrate his 100th birthday six-months early.

Born on September 7, 1920, in Helena to David Samuel Gans and Gladys Freeman Gans, Joe was a remarkable man, known for his joyous energy, his love of friendship and conversation, his unfailingly warm and generous spirit, and his passionate interest in the arts.

Raised in the Christian Science church in Helena, Joe believed in celebrating the good and minimizing the negative, and he inspired many others by his example.

As one nephew said, “He had such a delightful gusto for the good things in the world and the people he cared about. He had a wonderful gift for making you feel natural and at ease with the moment, perhaps because he was that way himself.”

Joe attended Hawthorne grade school and graduated in 1938 from Helena High as co-valedictorian. He attended Montana State University, Missoula, where he graduated with a degree in economics in 1943. He was a member of Theta Chi.