Gackle, Nancy Naomi (Hurt)

Nancy Naomi (Hurt) Gackle, age 73, passed away on June 8, 2020 in East Helena, MT with close family by her side. Nancy was born March 17, 1947 in Anamosa, Iowa to Eugene Floyd Hurt and Bradley Gay Hurt (Martin).
Nancy graduated High School in Boulder City, Nevada. She later went back to school and completed a year of college at MSU in Billings, MT, and a year at Western MT College in Dillon, MT to further her career in Early Childhood Development. She had a love of children and a passion for their education. She was very proud of her many accomplishments in helping to establish and run Headstart and Evenstart programs. She was the Director of Headstart in Glendive, MT and later moved to Aberdeen, SD where she was the Director of Evenstart. She also ran her own day cares in Aberdeen, SD and Piedmont, SD.
She loved to meet up with family and friends in Medora, ND, the hills of South Dakota, or go camping at Strawberry Lake in ND. She loved to travel and see different places which led her to live in many different places over her lifetime. Most of her time was spent in Glendive, MT and Aberdeen, SD. It was Aberdeen where she met and married David D. Gackle on March 23, 2002. They later made E. Helena, MT their home, where they lived up until her passing.
Nancy is survived by: her husband, David D. Gackle; sons, Mark Baer, Aberdeen, SD; Brian (Brenda) Baer, Glendive, MT and Matt Baer, Hazen, ND; stepchildren, Chad Gackle, Columbia, SD, Stacy (Josh) Otkin, Mara (Ryan) Koehler, and Rachel Gackle, all of Canton, SD; sister, Susan Suter and her many cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Nancy is preceded in death by her father, Eugene Floyd Hurt Sr. and mother, Bradley Gay Hurt; brothers, Eugene (Bud) Hurt and Robert Jason Hurt; sister-in-law, DeEtta Hurt, stepson; Scott Gackle and nephew Colby Hurt.
Services will take place at a later date. Please visit www.retzfuneralhome.com to offer the family a condolence or share a memory of Nancy.
