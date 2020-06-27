Gabriel, Christine June

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Helena's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On June 25, 2020, Christine June Gabriel, a lifetime resident of Helena, passed peacefully from renal failure surrounded by her family and loved ones. She was the second of four children born to Hardie and Cleo Strandberg on July 02, 1945. Chris was a member of the Helena High School class of 1963.

After high school, Chris worked as a waitress for a number of years at Wong’s Chinese Kitchen on Last Chance Gulch. While working at Wong’s, she met her lifelong friend Myrt Wiley.

She later worked at Helena Office Equipment for more than 25 years. In 1997, she began working for the State of Montana Department of Vital Records. In 2013, she retired from her State job as a Purchasing Agent.

Chris is survived by her three children, Joe (Jo) Mackay of Helena, Michelle (Dennis) Dowling of Indianapolis, and April (Scott) Brodie of Missoula. She is also survived by her three grandchildren, Chenoa (Joey) Regi, Shaun Brodie, and Christopher Brodie; her siblings, Ingrid (David) McKinney, Karen Calcaterra, and Nels (Debbie) Strandberg; her nieces and nephews, Sundura (Mark) LaTurner, Craig (Karen) Calcaterra, Cody Calcaterra, and Greg (Jenny) Strandberg.

Chris was preceded in death by her husband Owen Gabriel and her parents Hardie and Cleo Strandberg.

A memorial service will be held on her 75th birthday at her home on July 2 at 2:00 p.m.

