G. Michael Phelan

Mike Phelan passed away in Helena, Montana on June 11, 2021. Born and raised in Ottawa, Ontario, as a child, Mike was active in sports and continued playing hockey competitively into young adulthood. Married to Mary Louise Phelan for 59 years, they raised three children, Susan, Philip and John. They immigrated to the United States in the mid-1960's, eventually settling in Clancy, Montana, which remained home for the last 48 years.

Mike was a unique and colorful character. He sold pharmaceuticals for Schering for over 30 years, traveling all over Montana and at times parts of Northern Wyoming and Eastern Idaho. He was a storyteller and found success getting into doctor's offices and into pharmacies through his knowledge and an ability to tell a good story or joke. He was the center of attention in many social settings, yet always valued a good book, listening to country music, watching old westerns and the privacy of living in a rural part of Montana. As an adult, he was a big kid at heart, often preferring to play with the kids rather than hanging out with the adults. Upon retirement, he found his true calling with the Last Chance Handgunners (LCHG) serving as club President for many years and helping organize the numerous competitive shoots they had each summer. He also served as an instructor, teaching people how to be good stewards of their firearms.