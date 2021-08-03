G.B. Carson

1950–2021
Gary Carson died peacefully at home on July 29, 2021. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in the History of Art program. He had a long career as an art consultant and art appraiser in San Francisco and Berkeley. Two decades ago, he began dividing his time between California and Montana. He built a home overlooking the Missouri River near Townsend, where his life-long passion for bird hunting continued. He was honored to have served on the Montana Arts Council.
G.B. is survived by his mother P.M. Dagenais of Helena, daughter Miranda Carson of Berkeley, his wife Catherine Courtenaye of Bozeman and his French Brittany pup Jasper.
Gifts in his memory may be given to the Montana Historical Society, Planned Parenthood of Montana or the ACLU of Montana.
No Funeral arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.