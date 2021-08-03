 Skip to main content
G.B. Carson
1950–2021

Gary Carson died peacefully at home on July 29, 2021. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in the History of Art program. He had a long career as an art consultant and art appraiser in San Francisco and Berkeley. Two decades ago, he began dividing his time between California and Montana. He built a home overlooking the Missouri River near Townsend, where his life-long passion for bird hunting continued. He was honored to have served on the Montana Arts Council.

G.B. is survived by his mother P.M. Dagenais of Helena, daughter Miranda Carson of Berkeley, his wife Catherine Courtenaye of Bozeman and his French Brittany pup Jasper.

Gifts in his memory may be given to the Montana Historical Society, Planned Parenthood of Montana or the ACLU of Montana.

No Funeral arrangements.

