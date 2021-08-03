G.B. Carson

1950–2021

Gary Carson died peacefully at home on July 29, 2021. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of California at Berkeley in the History of Art program. He had a long career as an art consultant and art appraiser in San Francisco and Berkeley. Two decades ago, he began dividing his time between California and Montana. He built a home overlooking the Missouri River near Townsend, where his life-long passion for bird hunting continued. He was honored to have served on the Montana Arts Council.