Simple Cremations notices published Oct. 25, 2020

WELLS, Julia Ann, 67, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
OITZINGER, John Joseph, 81, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the complete obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
MAHR, Robert Melvin, 76, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Saturday, October 17th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
BLADE, Patricia Jane, 85, of Helena, Montana, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23rd, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view Patricia’s full obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.