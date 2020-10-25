Simple Cremations notices published Oct. 25, 2020

WELLS, Julia Ann, 67, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away on Sunday, October 18th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

OITZINGER, John Joseph, 81, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Monday, October 19th, 2020. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the complete obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

MAHR, Robert Melvin, 76, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Saturday, October 17th, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

BLADE, Patricia Jane, 85, of Helena, Montana, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 23rd, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view Patricia’s full obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.