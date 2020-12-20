Simple Cremations notices published Dec. 20, 2020

HUGHS, Griffin Edward, 77, Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

ANDERSON, John Richard, 89, of Polson, Montana passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

RICHARDSON, Rodney Ray, 74 of East Helena, Montana passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

OBAUGH, Carolyn, 87, of Helena, Montana passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

TECCA, Chandler “Bud”, 67, of Boulder, Montana passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.