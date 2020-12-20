 Skip to main content
Simple Cremations notices published Dec. 20, 2020
HUGHS, Griffin Edward, 77, Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

ANDERSON, John Richard, 89, of Polson, Montana passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

RICHARDSON, Rodney Ray, 74 of East Helena, Montana passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

OBAUGH, Carolyn, 87, of Helena, Montana passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

TECCA, Chandler “Bud”, 67, of Boulder, Montana passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

JOHNSON, Wayne Alfred, 91, of Helena, MT passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

DIEHL, Peggy Jo, 83, of Helena, Montana passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

BAUMAN, Darrell Vernon, 86, of Helena, Montana passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

LYLE, Leslie Richard, 92, of Helena, Montana passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

JOHNSON, Charlotte, 90, of Helena, Montana passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

WHALEN, John Robert, 79, of Clancy, Montana passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

STORNI, Robert Duncan, 69, of Helena Montana, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

JONES, Martha Louise, 79, of Townsend, Montana passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

KRAVAS, Laura Victoria (Ramirez), 67, of Helena, Montana passed away on Wednesday, December 09, 2020, Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

SHEFFER, Becky Lang, 74, of Clancy, Montana passed away on Thursday, December 10, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

DALIN, Michael Ray “Mike”, 68, of Clancy, Montana passed away on Wednesday, December 09, 2020, Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, Visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

DALKE, Jodi Lynn, 53, of Butte, Montana passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

HOSTETLER, Lorraine Eileen, 82, of Helena, Montana passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

BURY, Thomas J., 74, of Clancy, Montana passed away Friday, December 18, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

