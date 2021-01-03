 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Simple Cremations Ads
0 comments

Simple Cremations Ads

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PROFFIT, Floyd Nile, 96, of Townsend, Montana passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

COPELAND, Rory Joe, 64, of Clancy, Montana passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

JACOBSON, Dora Lou, 79, of Helena, Montana passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

JERNIGAN, Jennifer Renee, 49, of Helena, Montana passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

LARSON, Richard Arthur, 70, of Helena, Montana passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

SINRUD, Douglas Herbert Jr., 80, of East Helena, Montana passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

JENSEN, Denise Lari, 61, of Helena, Montana passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News