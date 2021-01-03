Simple Cremations Ads

PROFFIT, Floyd Nile, 96, of Townsend, Montana passed away Monday, December 21, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
COPELAND, Rory Joe, 64, of Clancy, Montana passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
JACOBSON, Dora Lou, 79, of Helena, Montana passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
JERNIGAN, Jennifer Renee, 49, of Helena, Montana passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
LARSON, Richard Arthur, 70, of Helena, Montana passed away Friday, December 25, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
SINRUD, Douglas Herbert Jr., 80, of East Helena, Montana passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
JENSEN, Denise Lari, 61, of Helena, Montana passed away Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.
