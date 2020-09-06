 Skip to main content
Simple Cremation Notices published Sept. 6, 2020
AHERN, Brian Thomas, age 79, of Helena, Montana passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Cook. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family.

HOTES, Bonnie Kim, 57, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

BENSON, Mary Ann, 90, of Clancy, Montana passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at her home. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

HUBERT, Donna Mae, 71, of East Helena, Montana passed away on Wednesday, September 20, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

CRONHOLM, John Robert, 88, of Helena passed away on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

