Simple Cremation notices published Oct. 4, 2020
TAYLOR, George, 78, of Malta, Montana passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

KEITH, George Lee, 90, of Bois D'Arc, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by family. Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family. To view the tribute page or share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

MEYER, Cullen Edward, 78, of Elgin, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

PETTET, Justin Anthony Sean “Tony”, 17, of Helena, Montana, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

MUNOZ, Micaele Elizabeth, 57, of Helena, MT, passes away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

GERRY, Harriet Elizabeth “Karry”, 77, of Butte, Montana, passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at her home, surrounded by family. Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

MARQUIS, Jeremy Shaun, 43, of Helena, Montana, Passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

