Simple Cremation notices published Oct. 18, 2020

HOTCHKISS, Chase Alan, 38, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Tuesday, October 13th, 2020. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

KNIGHT, Janet Nein, 91, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. A complete obituary is forthcoming. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.

WILCOXEN, Jeffrey Lyle, 54, of Helena, Montana, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020. Simple Cremation Montana has assisted the family. To view the obituary and share remembrances, visit: www.SimpleCremationMT.com.